4th of July Fireworks and celebrations in our area

City of Manassas Park: “Join us this Saturday, July 1st at Signal Hill Park for our Independence Day Fireworks Celebration! We hope to see you there!”

Historic Manassas: “Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and come early to get the best seats on the Manassas Museum Lawn for the firework display at 9:15 p.m.!”

Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events: “About 9:00pm: FIREWORKS, Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Nationals and the City of Fredericksburg.”

Tour Stafford Virginia: “Stafford’s 4th of July Spectacular will kick off at 6 pm at John Lee Pratt Park. The firework display will begin at dusk. Admission is FREE.”

Visit Prince William Virginia: “Dale City Independence Day Parade and Family Fun Day July 4 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm The parade will be on Dale Blvd. Starting at Kirkdale and ending at Gemini Way (Dale City Commuter Lot).”

Workhouse Arts Center: “The Workhouse Arts Center will present a pre-Independence fireworks event Saturday, July 1 from 6-10 p.m. on its Lorton 55-acre campus.”