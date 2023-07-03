Female fugitive nearly strikes cop while fleeing Dumfries house party

Prince William police: “Attempted Malicious Wounding on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On July 1 at 2:17PM, officers responded to the 16700 block of Interstate Dr. in Dumfries (22026) for a report of a large party occurring in the area. As officers were investigating, they observed a woman, identified as the accused, who was actively wanted.”

“When officers attempted to make contact with the accused, she got into a vehicle and drove the vehicle towards the officers. The officers, and a nearby 37-year-old man, were able to quickly get out of the way to avoid being struck by the accused. As the accused fled the area, she struck multiple unoccupied parked vehicles before placing the vehicle in reverse and almost striking another officer. The accused fled the area at a high rate of speed. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as McKayla Nicole STRAIT. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

“Wanted: [Photo from May 2023] McKayla Nicole STRAIT, 19, of the 3000 block of Frankfurt Ct. in Woodbridge Described as a black female, approximately 5’6”, 130lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes Wanted for 3 counts of attempted malicious wounding on a LEO and 1 count of attempted malicious wounding”

The incident comes about a week after the driver of a stolen car ran over a Prince William County police officer who was trying to stop him, sending him to a hospital.