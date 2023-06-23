Driver faces attempted murder of police officer, victim expected to recover

9:15 a.m. Prince William police: “Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] | Officer-Involved Shooting *ARREST– The suspected driver involved in an officer-involved shooting stemming from a stolen vehicle from the 7-Eleven located at 14797 Darbydale Ave in Woodbridge (22193) on June 22, has been charged.

“Officers initially responded to the 7-Eleven at approximately 10:06PM after the caller reportedly exited the business to discover their 2012 Dodge Journey, which was left unsecured with keys inside, had been stolen from the parking lot. Responding officers broadcasted a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the vehicle.:

“Around 10:54PM, an officer eventually located the vehicle on Oust Ln where contact was attempted with the sole occupant in the driver’s seat. Upon making contact, the driver, later identified as the accused, sped away, make a U-turn, and began driving directly towards the officer at a high rate of speed.”

“In response, the officer fired their department-issued handgun at least once towards the vehicle before being forcibly struck. Immediately after striking the officer, the accused lost control and struck a parked vehicle causing the vehicle to roll onto its side where the accused then fled on foot. Numerous residents reported suspicious sightings of an individual possibly evading police in the area which was saturated by additional responding officers.”

“At approximately 1:30AM on June 23, the suspect eventually emerged from a wooded area near Princedale Dr and Dale Blvd where he encountered undercover detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau who were assisting in the search. The suspect was detained without incident and was found to have sustained minor injuries from the crash. It was also determined the suspect was not struck by gunfire during the initial encounter.”

“The officer was transported to an area hospital with a significant head injury from impacting the roadway after being struck by the accused. The officer’s condition continues to improve, and he is expected to make a full recovery.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Valmiki Deo CHANDLER, was arrested. Although the accused was not struck or injured by the officer’s actions, the investigation is classified as an officer-involved shooting. The Prince William County Police Department is primary on both the criminal investigation and separate, independent administrative investigation in the incident which are both continuing. The involved officer will remain on administrative leave per policy as he recovers, and both investigations continue.”

Arrested on June 23:

“Valmiki Deo CHANDLER, 18, of 4513 Eastlawn Ave in Woodbridge; Charged with attempted murder of a LEO, aggravated malicious wounding, felony hit & run, felony eluding, and felony grand larceny auto theft; Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond”

Original post: Prince William police: “Officer-Involved Shooting | Injury to a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On June 22 at 10:06 PM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 14797 Darbydale Ave in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an initial report of a stolen vehicle. Later that evening, shortly before 11:00 PM, an officer located the vehicle occupied on Oust Lane, where contact was attempted with the driver.”

“As the officer was at the driver’s side window, the driver sped away and made a U-turn. As the vehicle drove directly towards the officer at a high rate of speed, the officer fired their department-issued handgun before the officer was struck by the suspect vehicle.”

“The driver then lost control of the vehicle and crashed a short distance away before fleeing on foot. The officer sustained serious injuries and is being treated at an area hospital. Around 1:30AM on June 23, during an extensive search of the area, the suspect was ultimately located and detained by members of the Special Investigations Bureau in the area of Dale Blvd and Princedale Dr.”

“Upon apprehension, the suspect did not appear to have sustained injuries from gunfire during the initial officer’s encounter the prior evening. Additional information regarding the suspect and charges will be released upon formal arrest. Residents in and around this location can expect heavy police presence as the investigation continues.”

More as we have it.