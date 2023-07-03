Eunik Interiors to open showroom Downtown Manassas

Manassas Economic Development: “Manassas will boast even more international flair as Eunik Interiors is set to open in Historic Downtown this summer. The company, led by local owner Stergio Zissios, is a European-based custom cabinetry and furniture company with over 60 stores across the globe.”

“Eunik Interiors has leased the 2,500 square foot former Evolution Music space at 8963 Center Street to be the company’s first-ever U.S. showroom. The Manassas location will feature Eunik Interior’s Centro line with mid-century and European-style custom kitchen cabinetry, wardrobes, and quality furniture for living and dining rooms.”