VRE on an ‘S’ Schedule tomorrow, July 3, 2023; Changes ahead?

Virginia Railway Express: “VRE will operate on an “S” Schedule tomorrow, July 3. Only trains marked with an “S” on the Schedule will run. See schedules here.”

On a separate note, we’re hearing rumblings about significant changes coming to Virginia’s only commuter rail system, including weekend service, which we reported last week.

The system continues to see about a third of its pre-pandemic ridership.