News VRE on an ‘S’ Schedule tomorrow, July 3, 2023; Changes ahead? By Uriah Kiser Published July 2, 2023 at 1:39PM A Virginia Railway Express train pulls into the Fredericksburg train station. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN]Virginia Railway Express: “VRE will operate on an “S” Schedule tomorrow, July 3. Only trains marked with an “S” on the Schedule will run. See schedules here.” On a separate note, we’re hearing rumblings about significant changes coming to Virginia’s only commuter rail system, including weekend service, which we reported last week. The system continues to see about a third of its pre-pandemic ridership. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Virginia Railway Express