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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats. See the map for more details.”

“Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”

“Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 72. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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