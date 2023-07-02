Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats. See the map for more details.”

“Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”

“Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 72. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”