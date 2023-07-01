Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Showers and thunderstorms are expected today, with strong to severe storms especially in central VA and the central Shenandoah Valley. Highs today will range from the mid-70s in the mountains to the upper 80s elsewhere.”

“Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Widespread haze. Patchy fog between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 pm and 11 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71. South wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 101. South wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”