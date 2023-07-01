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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Showers and thunderstorms are expected today, with strong to severe storms especially in central VA and the central Shenandoah Valley. Highs today will range from the mid-70s in the mountains to the upper 80s elsewhere.”

“Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Widespread haze. Patchy fog between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 pm and 11 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71. South wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 101. South wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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