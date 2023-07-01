Police silent one week after man shot, killed in Manassas Park

It’s been a week since 34-year-old Freddy Orozco Lopez was shot dead in Manassas Park.

As far as we know, the suspect, Juan Zacarias, 39, remains at large. We also still don’t know the circumstances of the case. A police press release posted to the police department’s Facebook page six days ago states detectives don’t plan to release that information due to an ongoing investigation.

Multiple requests for information from Potomac Local News have gone unanswered. Mayor Jeanette Rishell did respond and urged us to direct all questions to city police.

Manassas Park Police June 24, 2023: “On June 23rd, at approximately 10:00 pm, Manassas Park Police Department received a 911 call indicating that a man was shot on the 100 block of Polk Dr. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a male subject with apparent gunshot wounds.”

“The victim, Freddy Orozco Lopez, 34, of Manassas Park, was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, who was known by the victim, fled the scene after the shooting and is no longer believed to be in the immediate area.”

“The suspect, identified as Juan Zacarias, 39, of Manassas, is currently wanted for Murder in the Second Degree and the Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.”