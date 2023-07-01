New ABC laws go into effect today

Virginia ABC: “Beginning Saturday, July 1, four laws impacting the operation of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC), its licensees and applicants for ABC licenses will take effect. The Virginia General Assembly passed the following Virginia ABC-related legislation during the 2023 session, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin has since signed them into law.”

“Crossover Product Rules (HB 1979 and SB 809) – Both bills established guidelines for licensees regarding the display of alcoholic beverages near non-alcoholic beverages of the same or similar branding, logo or packaging. The new law was created to address innovative “crossover products” that contain alcohol and may cause consumer confusion or appeal to an underage audience.”