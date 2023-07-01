Manassas City police: “On June 26, [2023], at approximately 10:30 p.m., MCPD responded to a report of a possible overdose in a vehicle. Officer Duck located the vehicle and announced on the radio that he believed the subject was in the throes of a narcotics overdose and that he would need to break the window.”

“The backup officers advised Officer Duck that rescue services were stuck behind a train. Officer Duck recognized the exigency of the situation and, without hesitation, shattered the rear window and gave the subject a dose of Narcan. The subject was transported to the hospital by Fire and Rescue for further treatment.”

CDC: “In 2020, more than 56,000 deaths involving synthetic opioids (other than methadone) occurred in the United States, which is more deaths than from any other type of opioid. Synthetic opioid-involved death rates increased by over 56% from 2019 to 2020 and accounted for over 82% of all opioid-involved deaths in 2020. The rate of overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids was more than 18 times higher in 2020 than in 2013.”