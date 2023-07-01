Harmful algae bloom advisory at Lake Anna

Virginia Department of Health: “The Upper section of Pamunkey Branch of Lake Anna in Orange and Spotsylvania counties is experiencing a harmful algae bloom (HAB).”

“The public is advised to avoid contact with this specific area of the lake until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels. Some harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.”

“The area to avoid can be seen on an interactive Harmful Algal Bloommap.”