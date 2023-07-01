Area roadwork for the week ahead

VDOT: “VDOT will be lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads from noon on Monday, July 3 until noon on Wednesday, July 5.”
I-95 Northbound
- Exit 130 (Route 3)
- Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure near the interchange for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.
- Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) Off-Ramp
- Wednesday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. The off-ramp from Interstate 95 northbound to Route 17/Route 17 Business at exit 133 will remain open, but single lane closures will be needed for traffic signal equipment installation.
I-95 Southbound
- Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)
- Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures at mile markers 125-124. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. Construction to replace the Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass of I-95.
- Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith)
- Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving work between mile markers 117-116.
Stafford County and City of Fredericksburg
- Chatham Bridge (Route 3 Business over Rappahannock River)
- Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Chatham Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic on Route 3 Business at River Road and Sophia Street for a special event under permit. Local law enforcement will provide traffic control.
Spotsylvania County
- Route 1 Southbound
- Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between River Run Parkway and Stonebridge Court. Crews will gather soil samples under permit.
- Route 627 (Gordon Road)
- Wednesday – Saturday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving between Route 3 and Smith Station Road with one-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew through the work zone.
- Pamunkey Road
- Sunday– Monday, 5 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Wednesday – Friday, 5 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving between Post Oak Road and W. Catharpin Road with one-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew through the work zone.