News

Area roadwork for the week ahead

By Uriah Kiser
Photo: VDOT

VDOT: “VDOT will be lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads from noon on Monday, July 3 until noon on Wednesday, July 5.”

I-95 Northbound

  • Exit 130 (Route 3)
  • Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure near the interchange for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.
  • Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) Off-Ramp
  • Wednesday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. The off-ramp from Interstate 95 northbound to Route 17/Route 17 Business at exit 133 will remain open, but single lane closures will be needed for traffic signal equipment installation.

I-95 Southbound

  • Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)
    • Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures at mile markers 125-124. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. Construction to replace the Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass of I-95.
  • Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith)
    • Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving work between mile markers 117-116.

Stafford County and City of Fredericksburg

  • Chatham Bridge (Route 3 Business over Rappahannock River)
    • Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Chatham Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic on Route 3 Business at River Road and Sophia Street for a special event under permit. Local law enforcement will provide traffic control.

Spotsylvania County

  • Route 1 Southbound
    • Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between River Run Parkway and Stonebridge Court. Crews will gather soil samples under permit.
  • Route 627 (Gordon Road)
    • Wednesday – Saturday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving between Route 3 and Smith Station Road with one-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew through the work zone.
  • Pamunkey Road
    • Sunday– Monday, 5 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Wednesday – Friday, 5 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving between Post Oak Road and W. Catharpin Road with one-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew through the work zone.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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