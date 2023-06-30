Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Hazy skies remain across the region today, as showers move in along/west of I-81 this morning. Additional showers & a few storms expected this afternoon, especially west of the Blue Ridge. Warmer over the weekend, with strong to severe storms possible.”

“Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Widespread haze. Patchy smoke before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

“Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”

“Saturday: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”