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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Hazy skies remain across the region today, as showers move in along/west of I-81 this morning. Additional showers & a few storms expected this afternoon, especially west of the Blue Ridge. Warmer over the weekend, with strong to severe storms possible.”

“Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Widespread haze. Patchy smoke before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

“Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”

“Saturday: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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