Sewage spill closes Lake Accotink in Fairfax

Updated July 1, 2023 — More than 24 hours after bacterial testing began on the water in Lake Accotink following a sewage spill, results show bacteria levels are not elevated. More info here.

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Fairfax County Government Department of Public Works and Environmental Services: “The Fairfax County Wastewater Management Program has identified a sewage spill upstream of Lake Accotink. Out of an abundance of caution, immediate closure of lake activities is recommended for activities involving contact with the lake, such as swimming and fishing, as the water may be contaminated. The closure is in effect until further notice.”

“Bacterial testing of the water is underway, and results are expected within 24 hours. Updates will be provided when the analysis is complete. Precautionary signage is being placed near the area of the spill.”