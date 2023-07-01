Lake Accotink bacteria levels are not elevated after spill

Fairfax County Government Department of Public Works and Environmental Services: “More than 24 hours after bacterial testing began on the water in Lake Accotink following a sewage spill, results show bacteria levels are not elevated. This indicates the cleanup effort was done in time to prevent downstream contamination from reaching Lake Accotink. As a result, there is no continued concern regarding human exposure to untreated sewage in the lake. The Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services will remove caution signs about the sewage spill from around the lake.”

“On Friday afternoon, June 30, the Fairfax County Wastewater Management program detected a sewage spill approximately 1.5 miles upstream of Lake Accotink resulting from a blockage in a pipe carrying untreated sewage to a treatment plant. The spill was contained by 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Fairfax County recommended all residents avoid activities that would bring them in contact with the water at Lake Accotink and surrounding tributaries pending the outcome of water quality tests.”

The Department of Public Works will continue to monitor the water quality immediately downstream of the spill, approximately 1.5 miles upstream of Lake Accotink in an unnamed tributary. We will continue to monitor the water quality to ensure downstream waters remain clean. We will keep signs posted in the area with elevated bacteria levels.”