Health

Rappahannock Women’s Health Center closing in August

By Uriah Kiser

Rappahannock Women’s Health Center: “To our valued patients, It is with a heavy heart we have to announce the closing of RWHC. Please bear with us over the next few days as we will put out more information on how to obtain your records. This was not an easy decision, and we understand for some, this will be difficult. We will do everything we can to make this a smooth transition for all. We will be open through mid-August.”

The firm did not provide a reason for the closure. It provided OB-GYN care for women at two locations, 1071 Care Way, Suite 101, in Fredericksburg, and 9701 Hospital Blvd, Suite 101, in Spotsylvania.

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