Anonymous tip leads Stafford fire marshal to illegal fireworks

Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department: “On Wednesday, June 28th, the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office received an anonymous tip regarding the presence of possible illegal fireworks in the White Oak area of the county. On Thursday, June 29th, a Stafford County Deputy Fire Marshal went to the reported address in the 200 block of McCarty Road, and upon exiting his vehicle observed a large amount of what appeared to be illegal fireworks in plain view.

“The business did have an existing fire prevention code permit, which meant the business could be subject to inspection at any time. A subsequent inspection led to the seizure of a multitude of illegal fireworks with an estimated retail value of more than $600,000. The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate, and charges are pending against the two individuals involved.”

“The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office reminds consumers looking to purchase fireworks this year to ensure they are purchasing legal fireworks from a vendor with a current permissible fireworks permit displayed. Illegal fireworks in Stafford County include any fireworks which have a quick-match fuse, explodes, rises into the air or travels laterally, or which fires projectiles into the air other than sparks, and any fireworks which emit flame or sparks to a distance greater than 16.4 feet (5 meters). A full list of legal fireworks can be found at staffordfirerescue.com.”