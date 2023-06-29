Victim pepper-sprayed at home

Prince William Police Department: Abduction *ARREST – “On June 26, the suspect sought in connection to the assault that was reported to have occurred at the Chick-Fil-A located at 10677 Sudley Manor Dr. in Manassas (20109) on June 8, was arrested. The accused, identified as Exequias CARBAJAL ORTIZ, turned himself in to police without incident.”

“Arrested on June 26: Exequias CARBAJAL ORTIZ, 38, of 13218 Fitzwater Dr. in Nokesville Charged with abduction and assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Abduction [Previously Released] – “On June 8 at 3:10PM, officers responded to the Chick-Fil-A located at 10677 Sudley Manor Dr. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed a 33-year-old female employee, and another employee, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.

“During the encounter, both parties went to a back room of the establishment where the accused grabbed the victim’s wrist and prevented her from leaving. The parties eventually separated, and the police were contacted. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Exequias CARBAJAL ORTIZ. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

Assault with a Caustic Substance – “On June 24 at 3:13PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 11100 block of Privates Ct. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 30-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were inside the residence when a verbal altercation escalated. During the encounter, the accused pepper sprayed the victim before the parties separated. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Lawrence TRAPP Jr., was arrested.”

“Arrested on June 24: Lawrence TRAPP Jr., 65, of the 11100 block of Privates Ct. in Manassas Charged with assault with a caustic substance

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – “On June 26 at 11:18AM, officers responded to the Wawa located at 10691 Davidson Pl. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a trespasser. Officers determined the man, identified as the accused, was intoxicated, and when they attempted to detain him, he actively resisted and refused to follow the officer’s commands.”

“During the encounter, the accused pushed an officer before attempting to flee from the store. The officer quickly took the accused into custody where he continued to actively resist and was eventually secured without further incident. Minor injuries were reported by the officer. Further investigation revealed the accused was in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Hisham Anthony CHIDIAC, was arrested.”

“Arrested on June 26: Hisham Anthony CHIDIAC, 26, of 5703 Artemus Rd. in Gainesville Charged with assault & battery on LEO, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, and intoxicated in public

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”