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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “With high pressure across the region and light northerly winds, the hazy/smoky skies will stick around for much of today. Most locations are in an Air Quality Alert. A more stormy pattern returns on Friday into the weekend. ”

“Today: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.”

“Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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