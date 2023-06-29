Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “With high pressure across the region and light northerly winds, the hazy/smoky skies will stick around for much of today. Most locations are in an Air Quality Alert. A more stormy pattern returns on Friday into the weekend. ”

“Today: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.”

“Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”