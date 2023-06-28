Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “With a shift to northwesterly winds behind the cold front, it will also bring the return of haze and smoke to the skies. An Air Quality Alert is in place today for all of MD, the DC metro, and portions of northern VA into the northern Shenandoah Valley.”

“Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.”

“Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.”