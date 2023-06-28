Shots ring out in front of Domino’s Pizza

Updated 9:47 p.m. — Prince William police are investigating a shooting in front of a Domino’s Pizza on Route 1 in Woodbridge.

Shots rang out at about 8 p.m. in front of the pizza delivery, at 14402 Richmond Highway, in Prince William Plaza.

No injuries. At least one person was injured. However, police are not sure it was by gunfire.

Officers called Fairfax police for assistance, according to initial information from the scene. They sent that county’s police helicopter to search for a suspect, described as a black male with a facemask, thin build, and blue jeans.

Prince William police: “Incident: Shooting | Woodbridge; #PWCPD are investigating shots fired in the 14400 block of Richmond Hwy. Residents asked to report suspicious persons or activity to police. Increased police presence is expected in the area as the investigation continues.”

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