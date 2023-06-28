Hillary Clinton tells Virginia voters to wake up; Races to watch

Hillary Clinton posted to Twitter today, urging Democrats to organize and flip three seats in the House of Delegates.

The former First Lady reminded her followers that Democrats only need three seats to regain control of Virginia’s House of Delegates.

Clinton: “There are no off-years! Democrats only need to flip three seats to regain control of the Virginia state House. Plug in with @onwardtogether groups and friends like @swingleft, @runforsomething, @dlcc, and more to learn how to help.”

Republicans had controlled the 100-member House of Delegates since 2022 when the party won a three-seat majority in the same election that saw Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Republican Lt. Winsome Sears, and Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares sweep the commonwealth’s only statewide offices.

There are several competitive House of Delegates races were watching in our area. In Prince William County, House District 21 encompasses the Sudley and Bull Run areas west of Manassas, out to Gainesville. Republican John Stirrup, a former Prince William Board of County Supervisor member, and political newcomer Josh Thomas, a Democrat, is seeking the seat.

House District 22 encompasses the area south of Manassas and west out to Nokesville, Republican Ian Lovejoy, a former Manassas City Councilman, and political newcomer Travis Nembhard are vying for the seat.

Neither district has an incumbent.

In Stafford County and Fredericksburg, were watching Districts 64 and 65, both with no incumbents. In the 64th, it’s Republican Paul Milde, a former Stafford County Supervisor and political newcomer Leonard Lacey. The district spans a swath of the middle of Stafford County.

In the 65th, Democrat Josh Cole is looking to regain a seat in the House of Delegates after losing in 2021 to Republican Tara Durant. Cole faces Republican Lee Peters, a political newcomer.

Durant is the Republican nominee for the 27th Senate District — of the most closely-watched races in the state — and is not seeing election to the House of Delegates. Durant faces Democrat Joel Griffen and Stafford County Supervisor Monica Gary, running independently.