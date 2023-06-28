Dumfries donates $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity to restore resident’s water

Dumfries Town Council donates $5,000 to Dumfries donates $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity Prince William County Manassas Rotary Golf Tournament for Habitat for Humanity Prince William County

Habitat for Humanity Prince William County: “The Town of Dumfries presented Habitat for Humanity Prince William County a grant for $5,000 to support our Critical Home Repair Program! These funds were used to assist a community member living in the Town of Dumfries with restoring water use back to their home. Habitat for Humanity was contacted by a Dumfries community member who has lived in their home for 20 years.

“The partner family reported that their sewer line had busted and backed up into the basement of their home. Even worse, our partner family had been without water use in their home for months. With the help from the Town of Dumfries Mayor and City Council, Habitat Prince William was able to repair our partner family’s sewer line, and now our family can now use their water in the comfort of their home! Again, thank you Town of Dumfries for your support of Habitat in providing a hand-up in this project!”

Meanwhile, “In June, Habitat for Humanity Prince William County was selected to be sponsored by the Manassas Rotary’s 29th annual Presidents Golf Tournament. The event took place at Stonewall Golf Course in Gainesville, VA, and over 20 teams competed to raise funds for four Manassas High Schools and Habitat Prince William County! In total, the Manassas Rotary raised $22k for Habitat, which will provide funding to address the affordable housing crises in Prince William, Manassas, and Manassas Park!”

“There were over 70 players for the golf tournament. Funds raised will be used for critical home repairs for disabled veterans and seniors along with homeownership opportunities in Prince William, Manassas, and Manassas Park.”