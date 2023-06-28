Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments: “Air Quality Alert: COG forecasts Code Red air quality for the DC region tomorrow, Thursday, June 29, due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. Area residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities. Stay air quality aware: mwcog.org/aqi”
Code Red air quality forecast Thursday, June 29, 2023
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!