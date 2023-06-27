Virginia Department of Transportation: “School’s out for summer, and it’s time to hit the road to favorite holiday destinations. To keep travelers focused on the Fourth of July fun-in-the-sun and fireworks instead of traffic, the Virginia Department of Transportation will be suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Monday, July 3, until noon on Wednesday, July 5.”
VDOT lifts lane closures for Independence Day
|