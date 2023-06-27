Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “As a slow-moving cold front tracks through, there will be a lingering thunderstorm threat. A few may become severe along and east of I-95. Expect drier conditions with less humidity on Wed/Thu before a return to a summertime pattern by Fri. ”

“Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 pm. High near 86. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”

“Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 64. West wind around 5 mph is becoming calm. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.”