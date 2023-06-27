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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “As a slow-moving cold front tracks through, there will be a lingering thunderstorm threat. A few may become severe along and east of I-95. Expect drier conditions with less humidity on Wed/Thu before a return to a summertime pattern by Fri. ”

“Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 pm. High near 86. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”

“Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 64. West wind around 5 mph is becoming calm. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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