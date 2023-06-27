Stafford man charged with hit and run, eluding police

Stafford County Sheriffs Office: “A 30-year-old Triangle man leads deputies on a pursuit, only to be arrested later when he returned for the vehicle on Monday afternoon.”

“On June 20, at approximately 1:23 a.m. Deputy K.L. Steffenhagen was traveling Northbound on Mine Road when she observed a vehicle that had an expired registration. Deputy Steffenhagen activated her emergency equipment for a traffic stop; however, the driver had other ideas. The vehicle would not stop, initiating a pursuit.”

“The vehicle traveled onto Woodstream Boulevard and finally onto Allegheny Drive. Once on Allegheny Drive, the driver exited the vehicle while it was still in drive. The vehicle rolled into a community mailbox as the suspect ran until he was out of sight. While the suspect driver could not be located that morning, you all know the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office does not give up that easily.”

“At 6:01 p.m. Deputy Steffenhagen received information that someone was currently at a storage lot on Dorothy Lane, attempting to pick up the vehicle. Deputies quickly responded and lo and behold, they located the suspect still on scene. This time, the suspect had no chance of running and was taking into custody without incident.”

“The suspect was charged with eluding police, hit and run, as well as, obstruction of justice. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,5000 secured bond.”