The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments: “The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) has forecast a Code Orange air day for the metropolitan Washington region tomorrow: Wednesday, June 28.”

The COG provides air quality forecasts and educates the public about actions that can be taken to reduce pollution and health risks in the metropolitan Washington area.

”Smoke coming from wildfires in Canada will contribute to the increased levels of fine particle pollution. The Code Orange levels mean the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including older adults, children, and people with heart or lung disease.”

On unhealthy air days, COG advises precautions such as reducing outdoor activities for children and older adults, as well as those with respite and heart ailments.

“Residents can check current air quality conditions on COG’s website or by downloading a free air quality app from Clean Air Partners.”