Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “It will be an active weather day as severe thunderstorms are expected to impact areas east of the Alleghenies. These storms are forecast to reach the I-95 corridor during the evening rush hour. Thunderstorm chances persist into the early overnight hours.”

“Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 66. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 85. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”