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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “It will be an active weather day as severe thunderstorms are expected to impact areas east of the Alleghenies. These storms are forecast to reach the I-95 corridor during the evening rush hour. Thunderstorm chances persist into the early overnight hours.”

“Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 66. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 85. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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