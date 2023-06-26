Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

National Weather Service: “A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of Maryland, the eastern West Virginia Panhandle, and northern Virginia until 9 PM EDT. Scattered damaging winds and isolated large hail are the main hazards this afternoon.”
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!