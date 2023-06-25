Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Summertime conditions continue into the first half of the week. A strong system arriving on Mon will bring an increasing risk for severe thunderstorms & flash flooding. Some of these storms could produce 2″ diameter-sized hail. A stormy pattern persists.”