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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Summertime conditions continue into the first half of the week. A strong system arriving on Mon will bring an increasing risk for severe thunderstorms & flash flooding. Some of these storms could produce 2″ diameter-sized hail. A stormy pattern persists.”

 

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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