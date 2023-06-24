Primary winners still unknown for Senate District 29

The Center Square: “Clear winners and losers emerged from Tuesday’s state Senate primaries, except for Virginia Senate District 29, where Democratic and Republican candidates are locked in races too close to call.”

“With more than 95% of votes in and only provisional and mail-in ballots left to be tallied, the races of Democrats Sen. Jeremy McPike and challenger Del. Elizabeth Guzman, and Republicans Maria Martin and Nikki Baldwin are headed toward a recount.”

“McPike only has a 0.2% lead over Guzman, and Martin and Baldwin hold an exact tie, each with 50% of the vote. Virginia’s recount law states that the race is eligible for a recount if a candidate does not win by more than 1%.”