Man, 34, shot and killed in Manassas Park

A 34-year-old man was shot dead in Manassas Park last night.

The suspect remains at large. We don’t know the circumstances of the case and will post more information when we have it.

Manassas Park Police: “On June 23rd, at approximately 10:00 pm, Manassas Park Police Department received a 911 call indicating that a man was shot on the 100 block of Polk Dr. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a male subject with apparent gunshot wounds.”

“The victim, Freddy Orozco Lopez, 34, of Manassas Park, was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, who was known by the victim, fled the scene after the shooting and is no longer believed to be in the immediate area.”

“The suspect, identified as Juan Zacarias, 39, of Manassas, is currently wanted for Murder in the Second Degree and the Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.”