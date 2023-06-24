Kaine introduces legislation to rename Robert E. Lee Memorial

A familiar site in the region could soon get a new name.

Office of Congressman Don Beyer: “Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) today announced the introduction of bicameral legislation to redesignate the National Historic Site known as ‘Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial’ to its original name ‘Arlington House.'”

Arlington House had been used in the Arlington County logo until 2021 when the county dumped its old logo in favor of a new one after the NAACP said it should in 2020. The historic site can be found at 321 Sherman Drive, Fort Myer.

“The bill was cosponsored by Virginia Representatives Bobby Scott, Gerry Connolly, Abigail Spanberger, Jennifer Wexton, and Jennifer McClellan, and by D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton.”

“Their legislation reintroduced in the week of Juneteenth, was originally inspired by the request of descendants of people who were enslaved at Arlington House.”

“Beyer previously met with descendants of both Lee and of people enslaved at Arlington House who support renaming the landmark.”

National Park Service: “In 1925, the United States designated Arlington House as a National Memorial to Robert E. Lee. This designation was the result of the respect he earned from the North and South in avocating for reconciliation after the Civil War.”

“Arlington House is a Greek revival style mansion located in Arlington, Virginia. The house was once the home of Robert E. Lee and his wife. The house overlooks the Potomac River and the National Mall in Washington, D.C. During the American Civil War, the grounds of the mansion were selected as the site of Arlington National Cemetery.”