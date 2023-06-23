Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “Temperatures will trend warmer through the weekend. The potential for showers and thunderstorms is highest this afternoon, with gradually lessening potential peaking each afternoon over the weekend.”

“Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 1 pm. High near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.”

“Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 am, then isolated showers between 2 am and 5 am. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 67. South wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Saturday: A slight chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”