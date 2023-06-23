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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “Temperatures will trend warmer through the weekend. The potential for showers and thunderstorms is highest this afternoon, with gradually lessening potential peaking each afternoon over the weekend.”

“Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 1 pm. High near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.”

“Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 am, then isolated showers between 2 am and 5 am. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 67. South wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Saturday: A slight chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

 

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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