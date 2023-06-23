Five Stafford schools earn Virginia Board of Education Exemplar Performance Award

Stafford County Public Schools: “Anne E. Moncure, Anthony Burns, Rocky Run, and Winding Creek Elementary Schools, along with North Stafford High School, were recently awarded with a Continuous Improvement Award by the Virginia Board of Education.”

“Each school demonstrated an increase in the combined rate for two or more student groups in the reading and math state Standards of Learning assessments for each of the past three years, with a total increase across the three years of ten percentage points or more.”

“A “combined rate” includes students who pass a state assessment and students who fail a state assessment but demonstrate growth.”

More information on the Virginia Exemplar Performance Awards can be found here.

“Earning these Continuous Improvement Awards reinforces Stafford’s commitment to excellence and quality education. We will continue to build on this success with innovative approaches to teaching and learning that ensure every student is well-prepared for life after high school,” said Dr. Thomas W. Taylor, Superintendent.”