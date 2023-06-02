Virginia sues Biden Administration over open border policies

Virginia Attorney General’s Office: Attorney General Jason Miyares joined an 18-state coalition suing the Biden Administration over its proposed new Circumvention of Lawful Pathways rule.”

“The federal government has characterized the new rule as a means for continuing to regulate immigration following the expiration of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) Title 42 public health order. Title 42 previously granted authorities a greater ability to bar immigrants from crossing the border during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in reality, the new rule only worsens the problem by redefining previously illegal border crossings as “lawful pathways.”

The announcement follows the deployment of 100 Virginia National Guard troops to the southern border to fight the surge of Fentanyl and human trafficking. Over 2,600 Virginia residents died due to drug overdoses in 2021, a five-year high.