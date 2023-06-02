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Our first shot for 90 degrees, hazy due to wildfire; Code Orange unhealthy air

By Uriah Kiser
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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Today will bring the first shot for 90 degrees. Skies may be hazy at times due to the wildfire over southern NJ. A backdoor cold front tracks through on Sat, increasing shower chances, especially west of I-95. Expect quieter weather into early next week.”

Air Quality Alert: “The DC region is currently experiencing Code Orange unhealthy air and Code Orange air is forecast for [today], Friday, June 2. Area residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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