Our first shot for 90 degrees, hazy due to wildfire; Code Orange unhealthy air

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Today will bring the first shot for 90 degrees. Skies may be hazy at times due to the wildfire over southern NJ. A backdoor cold front tracks through on Sat, increasing shower chances, especially west of I-95. Expect quieter weather into early next week.”

Air Quality Alert: “The DC region is currently experiencing Code Orange unhealthy air and Code Orange air is forecast for [today], Friday, June 2. Area residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities.”