News

Today marks the start of Meteorological Summer

By Uriah Kiser
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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “June 1 [today] marks the start of Meteorological Summer, which runs between June 1st-August 31. Expect a warm-up to near 90 degrees by Fri before a backdoor cold front moves through Sat. This will increase shower chances on Sat with a marked cool down by Sun.”

Fast fact: “If anyone has noticed, the severe weather season has been slow to evolve across the region. Stats do not lie as our office did not issue a single Severe Thunderstorm Warning in May (last May this occurred was 1987).”

 

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