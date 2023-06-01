Stafford schools summer meals program

Stafford County Public Schools press release: “Stafford County Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability or age, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-served basis, at the sites and times as follows:”

Anne E. Moncure Elementary (6/12/23 – 7/7/23) Breakfast 7:45-8:15 AM, Lunch 10:30-12 PM

Anthony Burns Elementary (6/12/23 – 6/29/23) Breakfast 7:45-8:15 AM, Lunch 10:30-11:30 PM

Falmouth Elementary (6/12/23 – 7/7/23) Breakfast 7:45-8:15 AM, Lunch 10:30-12 PM

Kate Waller Barrett Elementary (6/12/23 – 7/7/23) Breakfast 7:45-8:15 AM, Lunch 10:30-12 PM

Rocky Run Elementary (6/12/23 – 7/7/23) Breakfast 7:45-8:15 AM, Lunch 10-11:30 PM

Widewater Elementary (6/12/23 – 7/14/23) Breakfast 7:45-8:15 AM, Lunch 11:30-12:30 PM

Edward E. Drew Middle (6/12/23 – 7/21/23) Breakfast 8:45-9:15 AM, Lunch 11-12 PM

Shirley C. Heim Middle (6/12/23 – 7/21/23) Breakfast 8:45-9:15 AM, Lunch 11-12:30 PM