Va. urges digital preparedness kits at start of hurricane season

Virginia IT Agency: “With hurricane season starting on June 1, the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) and Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) are encouraging people in the Commonwealth to get ready now by setting up a ‘digital preparedness kit’ to help stormproof your electronic devices and digital information.”

“When it comes to preparing for hurricane season, you may not necessarily think about digitization or protecting your computers, smart phones and other electronics,” said Chief Information of the Commonwealth Robert Osmond. “However, technology is a critical response and recovery tool, allowing you to stay connected and have access to life-saving and life-sustaining information before, during and after a disaster.”

“Here are the steps you can take right now to safeguard your data and devices:”