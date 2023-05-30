Mix of sun and clouds; Highs will be in the upper 70s

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Showers remain possible across central Virginia and southern Maryland today. Elsewhere, expect a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s across northern areas with low to mid 70s in the south.”

On this day in local/regional weather history: “Two tornadoes were confirmed on May 30, 2019…Below is a summary of two tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Sterling, VA, following data analysis and surveys in Frederick and Howard Counties in north central Maryland.”