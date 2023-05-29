Published May 29, 2023 at 5:23AM | Updated May 29, 2023 at 5:43AM

Clouds, showers, below normal temperatures for your Memorial Day

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Another day of clouds, rain showers, and below normal temperatures can be expected as low pressure remains to the south. The greater concentration of showers will be over central Virginia and southern Maryland today. Rain chances persist through at least Tuesday.”

On this day in local/regional weather history: On this day in 2019, the Fallston and Baldwin area of west-central Harford County, Md., was impacted by a macroburst, which produced damaging wind gusts estimated at 80-90 MPH.