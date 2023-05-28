Fredericksburg-area law enforcement agencies cite recruiting challenges

Fredericksburg.com: “Fredericksburg Police officials said they expanded the department’s community outreach efforts and the role of its Citizens Advisory Panel, and Chief Layton continues to meet monthly with city residents. Additionally, two full-time school resource officers were added to city schools and two additional SRO positions are waiting to be filled.

“The relationship has been revitalized and strengthened,” said city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris. “There’s a really good synergy between schools and the police department right now.”

“But getting qualified new officers to fill vacancies on police forces seems to be a challenge many agencies are facing, regardless of the race or gender of the applicant.”