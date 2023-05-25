Leadership Fredericksburg graduates 16th class

Published May 25, 2023 at 8:00AM | Updated September 4, 2024 at 11:38AM

On May 19, 2023, the Chamber’s Leadership Fredericksburg program graduated its sixteenth class at the University of Mary Washington Stafford Campus, 121 University Boulevard.

The 2023 program was sponsored by Mary Washington Healthcare, Atlantic Builders, Ltd., Atlantic Union Bank., Flatter, Inc., LifeCare Medical Transports, Germanna Community College, SimVentions, and Stafford County.

At the ceremony, 2014 Leadership graduate, Joe DiStefano, was the keynote speaker sharing five lessons he learned as a leader. The 2023 Class President, Monica Hailey with Atlantic Builders, also shared a message recounting the 2023 class’s experiences.

This years class was led by six faculty: Dr. David Corderman (Academy Leadership Associates), Dr. J.R. Flatter (Flatter, Inc.), Susan Spears (FRCC), Janel Donohue (Rappahannock United Way), Cory McGookin (Sapient Training, Coaching, & Consulting), and Kimberly Young (University of Mary Washington).

Over the nine months, the class met in different business locations where they learned leadership content and took assessments. They also met with community, business, nonprofit, and educational leaders. Each fellow was paired with a trained mentor who supported them throughout the program.

Leadership Fredericksburg 2023 Fellows:

Michelle Allen, RN Case Management Director – Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

George Barnick, President – Fredericksburg Technology

Latasha Brooks, CEO – A&B Creative Events

Frank A. Cirioni, Dean of Student Development – Germanna Community College

Shannon Eubanks, Community Engagement Manager – Stafford County

Matt Fox, Deputy Fire Chief – City of Fredericksburg Fire Department

Margo Frazier, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking – Atlantic Union Bank

Geoffrey Greene, Project Manager II, SimVentions, Inc.

Monica Hailey, Permits Coordinator – Atlantic Builders

Abigail Hamilton, Program Manager, Performance Improvement – Mary Washington Healthcare

Mahogany Hart, Director, Health Link Call Center – Mary Washington Healthcare

Diana Hill, Owner – USA Allstars

Tameaka Hood, Controller – Flatter, Inc.

Melodie Jennings, Program Director – Healthy Families Rappahannock Area

Jacque Kobuchi, General Manager – Molly Maid of Stafford/Fredericksburg

Josh McDonald, Metering Foreman – Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

Tracy McPeck, Adult Services Coordinator – Central Rappahannock Regional Library

Johnny Puckett, Owner – Rogers Ford Farm Winery

Kathy Roscoe, Business Lender – Topside Federal Credit Union

Judy Steadman, Housing Stabilization Navigator/Case Manager – Micah Ecumenical Ministries

John Stroffolino, Interim Dean of Arts and Sciences – Germanna Community College

Jeremy Vaughn, Development Officer – University of Mary Washington

Jessica Weber, Comprehensive One-Stop Manager – Rappahannock Goodwill Industries

Donnie Williams, Director of Operations – HDT Expeditionary System

Applications for the 2024 class are available now at the Chamber’s website online. The deadline is Monday, July 17, 2023.