I-95, 395 E-ZPass Express Lanes Memorial Day 2023 schedule changes

The Interstate 95 and 395 E-ZPass Express Lanes operators announced changes to the reversal schedule ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Higher than-average traffic volumes are expected for the weekend.

Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26: Mid-day reversal begins 30 minutes earlier at 10:30 a.m. Lanes open southbound by about 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27: Standard Saturday schedule. Lanes run southbound until mid-day reversal at 2 p.m. Lanes open northbound by about 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 28: Standard Sunday schedule. Lanes run northbound, no reversal.

Monday, May 29: Lanes run northbound, no reversal.

Significant getaway traffic on I-95 is expected to begin as early as Wednesday, May 24. By taking the 95 Express Lanes, we anticipate drivers can save as many as 60 minutes.

This year, traffic will likely be heaviest on Thursday, May 25. If you’re headed south, the best times to travel are:

Thursday, May 25: before 1 p.m. or after 7 p.m.

Friday, May 26: before noon or after 6 p.m.

Beginning Tuesday, May 30, the 395 and 95 Express Lanes will follow the summer schedule, with mid-day reversals beginning at 10:30 a.m. on weekdays.

With upcoming summer travel plans and continuing construction on the 95 Express Lanes extension to Fredericksburg, drivers are asked to exercise extra caution throughout the corridor as project vehicles come and go from the median. With crews advancing critical elements of the project near fast-moving traffic, it is essentially all drivers maintain safe speeds and avoid any distractions.