UMW hikes graduate tuition, undergrad remains flat

Graduate students at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg and Stafford County will pay more for classes next year. The university announced it would hike tuition for graduate students by 3% to $30,755.

However, undergraduates will continue to pay the same tuition fees. In-state residents living on campus will pay $32,415 per year. Out of state, $50,930.

UMW’s main campus is located in Fredericksburg, while its graduate student campus sits at Village Parkway and Route 17 in south Stafford County.