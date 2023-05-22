Published May 22, 2023 at 12:00PM | Updated May 22, 2023 at 2:40PM

Meeting reporters are residents like you who want to help neighbors understand what is happening in their local governments in Prince William and Stafford counties, Manassas, Fredericksburg, and Manassas Park cities.

Meeting reporters attend public meetings, take notes on events of the meeting, and then submit their notes to us at PLN.

Meeting reporters receive meeting training and are paid $50 per meeting ($17 per hour, three-hour minimum, more for longer meetings as needed).

Join us Monday, June 5, 2023, for our next meeting reporter training on Zoom (space is limited): https://calendly.com/potomaclocalnews/documenter-reporter-training?month=2023-06&date=2023-06-05

More info about our meeting reporter program: https://potomaclocal.com/2023/04/14/we-want-to-pay-documenters-to-report-the-news/