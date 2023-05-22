Murder at Misty Ridge; police search for suspects

Prince William police are searching for suspects in a murder that occurred on Sunday, May 21, in Woodbridge.

Murder Investigation – On May 21 at 2:43PM, officers responded to the Misty Ridge Apartments located in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Ct in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old man, and another man were involved in a verbal altercation in front of the complex over an ongoing dispute. At one point, gunfire was exchanged between the parties, and the victim was struck in the lower body. The suspect fled the scene following the encounter. Officers arrived on scene and provided first aid to the victim until fire and rescue personnel arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. Detectives are currently following up on leads into the investigation and suspect. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Michael Eugene HAWKINS, III, 25, of Woodbridge