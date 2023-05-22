Missing man’s body found, sheriff’s office reports

Published May 22, 2023 at 2:56PM | Updated May 22, 2023 at 3:59PM

David Hartnett, 57, whose been missing since late last month, is dead, according to the Stafford sheriff’s office.

His body was lying beside the Rappahannock River, under the Falmouth Bridge.

Hartnett left his home on April 20 and was last seen at a gas station near the Falmouth Bridge on Route 1. Hartnett’s body was recovered, the sheriff’s office reports.

More as we have it.