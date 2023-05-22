Missing man’s body found, sheriff’s office reports

David Hartnett, 57, whose been missing since late last month, is dead, according to the Stafford sheriff’s office.
His body was lying beside the Rappahannock River, under the Falmouth Bridge.
Hartnett left his home on April 20 and was last seen at a gas station near the Falmouth Bridge on Route 1. Hartnett’s body was recovered, the sheriff’s office reports.
More as we have it.
Incident Alert: The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to attempt to locate David Hartnett. David left a group home on Home Street the evening of April 20th. David is believed to have been at the Valero in Fredericksburg just across the Falmouth bridge on April 23rd.
This morning, Stafford County Search and Rescue Team, ATV Team, Drone Team, and detectives conducted a search along the river based on David’s recent cell phone data. Our office was assisted by Fire and Rescue, and their Swift Water Rescue Team, Dogs East, and the Fredericksburg City Watershed Manager.
We continue to follow leads in this case. David is a 57-year-old white male with brown hair, green eyes, 5’11” and 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a red flannel shirt, and red cap. He is known to frequent downtown businesses, the welcome center, and the Fredericksburg Library.